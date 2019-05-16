It’s the car that some loyalists have dreaded and others are looking forward to: The new BMW 1-series, which uses a front-wheel drive platform shared with the Mini. This means more space and new proportions that are more in line with the mainstream in its class: A short, aggressively dropping front end, a relatively large cabin, and a steep teilgate.

We couldn’t wait to see what’s below the prototype camouflage, so BMW had us over to tear it off and take a peek. We can’t show you everything yet, but what you can see already are aggressively styled headlights, wide LED taillights – and just a single exhaust: This is a lower-powered model, but we fully expect BMW to launch a powerful M Performance version as well.

The new 1-series, the third iteration of the model line, will face strong competitors: Beyond the still-fresh Mercedes-Benz A-Class, there will be a new Audi A3 next year. We will tell you more about the new model in upcoming weeks. Meanwhile, enjoy the view of this partially covered prototype.