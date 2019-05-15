Meet the 20,000th McLaren: A 600LT Spider

McLaren recently announced putting the finishing touches to its 20,000th car. The British brand reached the milestone in less than 8 years. Production of road cars began at the McLaren Technology Centre in July 2011 with the McLaren MP4-12C. McLaren produced 4,800 in 2018 alone, demonstrating how quickly operations have expanded.

The 20,000th car was, fittingly, a McLaren 600 LT Spider in right hand drive. McLaren’s latest supercar was finished in familiar Chicane Grey. It was accompanied by news that McLaren had now filed all production spots for the McLaren 600 LT Coupe, presumably a few Spider’s are up for grabs.

The McLaren production lines are currently working hard producing variants of the McLaren 570S, McLaren 720S and McLaren Senna. Soon, McLaren will add the bespoke Speedtail to that range, alongside a new GT car announced at Geneva earlier this year.

McLaren’s press release confirms that the plan is currently to peg production at around 5,000 a year into the next decade to ensure exclusivity before increasing to 6,000 before the end of the current Track25 business plan. The company currently employs 2,300 people.