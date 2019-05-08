Mercedes-AMG recently made a mistake. The mistake resulted in a brief glimpse of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLA 45!

Released earlier this year, the new CLA has already received a mild Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, AMG’s new entry level model. Fans of the compact sedan are waiting for the more potent Mercedes-AMG CLA 45.

The 45 engine is expected to be released with the A Class later this year. Figures leaked by a German insurance firm early this year suggest that the A 45 will get a 2.0-litre turbocharged four cylinder unit with a slightly improved 382 bhp power unit. Mercedes-AMG will also offer an S variant which looks set to become the most powerful hot hatch, rated at 416 bhp. We are expecting some form of hybrid assistance.

The photo shows a car that looks visually similar to the recently released A 35. The rear boot lid gets a small spoiler and there are large rear wheel vents. What gives it all away are the quad tailpipes.

The photo is an early view of the CLA 45. It isn’t expected to debut until later this year, certainly following the A 45.