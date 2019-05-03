It is no secret that a new Volkswagen Golf is on the way! It is expected to arrive any day now. As the benchmark in the premium family hatchback market, it is much anticipated. Currently, Volkswagen offers an entire range of engines for US customers of the Golf. We recently learned that this will not be the case when the new Golf arrives.

What is almost certain is that Volkswagen will offer GTI and R versions of the Golf. Sales figures reveal that the GTI and R variants made up 48 percent of Volkswagen Golf sales in the US during 2018. It is believed that for this reason, a decision has been made that the Volkswagen Golf will be shipped to the US in GTI and R variants alone.

The news comes via Motor1 who claim to have spoken to an anonymous Volkswagen executive at an event. Previous rumours have suggested that the e-Golf won’t be replaced with Volkswagen preferring to consolidate its electric offering under the Volkswagen I.D. branding. It remains to be seen what will happen with the popular GTE model.

Sales figures show that Volkswagen sold just 6,642 base Golfs last year so the decision should not surprise anyone. Recent decisions by the likes of companies like Ford prove that the bottom has fallen out of the market for hatchbacks in the US. There is no suggestion that the Golf range will be curtailed in Europe however. Sales remain strong!