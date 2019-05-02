Aston Martin’s relentless push of new models continues with the launch of the Aston Martin Vantage AMR. The hardcore model includes the addition of a third pedal and a manual gearbox. Logically, Aston Martin are looking to capitalise on a market exposed recently by Porsche with its stripped out 911 models. The Vantage AMR will be offered as a limited edition model.

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR uses a seven-speed manual gearbox to transfer the power. The box was developed by Graziano and features a dog leg first gear. The 4.0 litre V8 engine generates 510 hp with 625 Nm of torque. Top speed is pegged at 195 mph with a 60 mph sprint time of just 3.9 seconds.

Aston Martin Vantage AMR 1 of 14

The addition of a manual gearbox has allowed Aston Martin to shed some serious weight. 95 kg have been lost with the standard carbon ceramic brakes contributing to this figure. The Vantage AMR also uses a dynamic suspension setup with Sport, Sport + and Track modes.

The AMR has been released ahead of the penultimate round of the FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season. As a limited edition model, just 200 will be released. 59 of those cars, the “Vantage 59” models, will sport livery to commemorate the DBR1’s 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans victory. The remaining 141 will be available in either Sabiro Blue, Onyx Black, China Grey or White Stone.

Priced at £164,995 in the UK, €209,995 in Germany and $204,995 in the USA, deliveries will begin at the end of the year!