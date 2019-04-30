A special Alfa Romeo 4C will cross the auction block next month. A one-off Alfa Romeo Mole Costruzione Artigianale has been announced for RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba auction. It is the first chassis to come from Mole Costruzione, fresh from its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

The Alfa Romeo Mole Costruzione Artigianale is built upon a well-used 4C chassis. RM Sotheby’s have confirmed that the donor car carried 40,000 km prior to its conversion. It uses a 1.75 litre inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine, most likely sharing the 240 hp power rating of the donor car.

Alfa Romeo 4C Mole Costruzione Artigianale 001 1 of 17

It’s the bodywork that impresses the most though. It is virtually unrecognisable compared to the standard 4C. Pumped up front and rear bodywork gives a more muscular appearance. Additional louvres over the rear hatch, new rear tail lights and a new interior make this 4C a cut above the rest.

It joins a world class auction docket. Among the highlights are an Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake, Delahaye 135 S and a rare Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider.