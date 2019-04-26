For some time now Mercedes has steadily been rolling out all conceivable variants of the AMG GT line to cover just about every niche market there is. With the brute AMG GT R and the GT R PRO, you’d reckon that the Affalterbach tuner would call it a day. Just recently however the GT R Roadster was unveiled for people looking to sunbathe in a hurry, and the GT range got a sleek facelift across the board. As overdone as it may seem, the AMG GT range simply would not be complete without the ultimate pinnacle: the Black Series.

According to AMG boss Tobias Moers the GT Black Series should be on sale as of 2020, and the recent spots of the new Black Series in heavy camouflage, suggests that they’re hard at work to meet the target. Spotted tearing up the tarmac at The Green Hell, the test mule featured a similar aerodynamic package as the GT R PRO, and a full roll cage with plexiglass rear windshield for weight reduction. Akin to the GT4 cars, the test mule also rid itself of the central exhaust, and instead features two exhausts tucked behind the rear diffuser.

Under the hood we can expect the familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering 603 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque in the current GT 4-dour coupe. Although there are rumours the engine could be spruced up to deliver a monumental 700 horsepower, we have yet to see whether AMG will find that useful. It’s not all about inflating the numbers either: the SLS AMG Black Series for example had less torque than the standard model, highlighting how AMG seeks to create the best possible car on track – not on paper.