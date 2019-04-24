Aston Martin’s DBS Superleggera went topless today! Official details have been announced for the much-awaited Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante. Drop-top Aston Martin’s always look better. The DBS Superleggera Volante is no different!

The soft-top shape suits the powerful rear bodywork perfectly, emphasising the width of the rear haunches. Aston Martin has placed a high level of focus on aerodynamics. The front splitter and the air dam work together to generate downforce alongside the Aeroblade II system at the rear. It is such a successful combination that the Volante loses just 3 kg of downforce post-chop.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante 1 of 11

The top is constructed from an eight-layer material. Colours include Bordeaux Red, Atlantic Blue and Titan Grey, eight in total. The mechanism takes just 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close at the touch of a button, either from the inside or on the outside. Aston Martin has also ensured that the stack height is kept to a minimum, increasing the amount of space taken in the boot.

Underneath, the DBS Superleggera Volante uses familiar drivetrain technology. A twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 engine is the centrepiece. It produces 715 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, enough for a 340 km/h top speed and a 100 km/h sprint time of just 3.6 seconds. The 8-speed ZF gearbox is rear mounted. Electronics allow a GT, Sport or Sport Plus mode. A further quiet start mode also allows you to leave the driveway discreetly, useful for maintaining your relationship with a volatile neighbour!

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera will cost £247,500 in the UK, €295,500 in Germany and $329,100 in the US. Deliveries are set to begin during the third quarter of 2019.