The Aston Martin DBS has been a resounding success, that much is sure. The revived DBS has drawn acclaim from all quarters, holding its own against esteemed competition from the Italian stables of Ferrari. To capitalise on this success, Aston Martin have been offering limited edition models. The latest pays homage to the company’s 1959 win at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

As with most special edition Aston Martin’s, this one has been ordered through the Q by Aston Martin service, on Commission by Aston Martin Cambridge. The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera ‘DBS 59’ will be a limited run of 24 special edition DBS Superleggeras.

Aston Martin ‘DBS 59’ Superleggera 1 of 15

The special edition model honours Aston Martin’s historic 1-2 finish in the DBR1 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Aston Martin fans will recall that Roy Salvadori and Caroll Shelby drove the DBR1 to an overall victory. The ‘DBS 59’ is said to honour the DBR1 through “specially engineered styling cues”.

The DBS 59 Arrives finished in Aston Martin Racing Green. Carbon fibre hints at the thoroughly modern nature of the DBR1 while bronze details emulate the winning car, details such as the ‘Superleggera’ bonnet badging, bespoke front grille, brake callipers and 21” forged Y spoke satin duotone wheels. Further bespoke touches include the individually numbered roundel painted on the fender, and the bespoke tyre wall arrow decal.

Inside the cabin, the DBS gets Obsidian Black and Chestnut Tan leather as its main surfaces. Q by Aston Martin also had the opportunity to analyse the original seat material used on the DBR1. It recreated that same weave with each seat back and door insert trimmed in heritage style material. The bronze details continue on the inside too, with unique bronze shift paddles and a bespoke ‘59 Edition’ logo embroidered on the seatback.