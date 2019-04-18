1. Porsche 991 Speedster & Heritage Design Package

Porsche had been teasing us with Speedster concepts for a couple of years and took the opportunity to pull the wraps off the GT3 based 2019 911 Speedster at NYIAS 2019.

The press conference confirmed the rumours that a GT3 engine would be used in contrast to previous Speedsters that utilised standard Carrera engines and not the GT engine we see here. In the standard GT3 there is 500 horsepower, the Speedster achieves 502 horsepower and 346 pound feet. 1948 units will be produced to celebrate 70 years of Porsche.

2. Rimac Concept_Two

Promising some breathtaking performance figures like a 0-60 mph time of 1.85 seconds, 1,914hp and 2,300Nm of torque. Enough for a top speed of 412 km/h. Add a carbon-fibre monocoque with state of the art technology like all-wheel torque vectoring and a 650 km full electric range and you have one hell of a promising electric hypercar. The electric hypercar did not look out of place surrounded by combustion engined hypercars.

3. Koenigsegg Jesko

What we are looking at here is possibly the fastest road car in history and possibly the first to hit 300mph. It was a surprise seeing Jesko at NYIAS as the car has been seen in Hong Kong just 48 hours prior. The V8 produces 1,280 hp running on regular fuel with the flexfuel E85 option allowing 1,600 hp in some markets. Torque reaches 1,500 Nm at 5,100 rpm. The transmission is another unique design. It is a 9-speed multi-clutch unit that dispenses with traditional synch rings yet allows lightning fast changes between any gear. It weighs just 90 kg in total, lighter than a comparable dual clutch unit.

4. BAC Mono

The BAC Mono is not a car that we have not seen before, however, this example looks stunning in its naked blue carbon with gold highlights that it had to feature in the highlights.

5. Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans Edition

What better way to celebrate 110 years of engineering excellence? The Bugatti Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti” is a special edition of the Chiron Sport limited to 20 cars.

6. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Lamborghini will build 900 SVJs and few will be brighter than the car at the NYIAS 2019 stand. Each will come fitted with a 770 hp naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 720 Nm of torque. Dry weight is reduced to 1,525 kg which will allow a 100 km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds and a 200 km/h sprint in just 8.6 seconds. Top speed is comfortably above 350 km/h.

7. Genesis Mint Concept

No motor show would be complete without an outlandish concept car and The Genesis Mint Concept stole that crown at NYIAS 2019. The luxury city car concept is electric, obviously. The rear doors that allow access to the rear storage deck are probably the stand out feature, but the overall design is very cool indeed.

8. Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe

At a show brimming with electric cars and a look to the future, it was great to see Merecdes-AMG presenting a good old fashioned V8 fossil fuel muncher – the facelift on the GLC and GLC Coupe is modest, the lights being the most significant visual cue.