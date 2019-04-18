It is no secret that the BAC MONO is one of the fastest cars in the world. The stats are impressive – 0-100 in 2.8 and a top speed of 274km/h. Those figures only tell a small part of the story, it is the way the MONO handles and demolishes circuits around the globe that is significant. Production cars records tremble at the hint of a MONO warming its tyres for a hot lap.
It’s no surprise that the track weapon is in high demand and BAC have just announced that the 100th MONO has been delivered to a very lucky customer. The specification is jaw dropping, the green carbon is sensational against the gold. Bravo BAC, we can’t wait to see how outrageously fast the next 100 are.
100th BAC Mono - Denmark
1 of 24
There are no comments