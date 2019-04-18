It is no secret that the BAC MONO is one of the fastest cars in the world. The stats are impressive – 0-100 in 2.8 and a top speed of 274km/h. Those figures only tell a small part of the story, it is the way the MONO handles and demolishes circuits around the globe that is significant. Production cars records tremble at the hint of a MONO warming its tyres for a hot lap.

It’s no surprise that the track weapon is in high demand and BAC have just announced that the 100th MONO has been delivered to a very lucky customer. The specification is jaw dropping, the green carbon is sensational against the gold. Bravo BAC, we can’t wait to see how outrageously fast the next 100 are.