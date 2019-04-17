Following the unveiling of the 2019 911 Speedster yesterday evening in New York City, Porsche introduced the optional Heritage Design Package for the limited production (1948 units) sports car at the New York International Auto Show this morning at a press conference.

The car is mechanically identical to 911 Speedster – the Heritage Design Package is essential a special specification for the special edition car. It has been honed and developed by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur utilising exceptional levels of craftsmanship, the Heritage Design Package is inspired and harks back to the roots of Porsche with numerous classic-inspired styling and design features.

It is only available in one colour to – GT Silver Metallic paint – a tribute to the golden days of motorsport, the front bumper and front fender “arrows” are painted in white. ‘Gumball’ styled graphics in white dominate the front luggage compartment lid and the doors. T

his takes inspiration from the historic Porsche 356 models, whose owners decorated them individually for races. These areas can be fitted with individual start numbers via Porsche Tequipment.

The 20-inch center lock wheels of the 911 Speedster with Heritage Design Package are finished in Platinum Satin but can be ordered in silver for added contrast. Behind the wheels the PCCB callipers, usually finished in yellow, are painted black for that classic look.

“Speedster” model designations in gold at the rear of the vehicle and on the sides of the characteristic streamliners further underscore the exclusivity of the Heritage Design Package.

Inside, the full bucket seats are finished in two-tone leather – Black and Cognac. Instead of being carbon backed, they are painted in the exterior GT Silver. No word on pricing yet, but do not expect the package to be less than 30,000 Euros.