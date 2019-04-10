The first performance version of the new Mercedes-Benz CLA Landed this week in the form of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35. The baby sedan gets entry level performance from the Mercedes-Benz in-house tuner with an increased spec sheet, potent engine and new styling tweaks. It’s a stop-gap until the CLA 45 arrives, yet it seems more than worthy of carrying the AMG badge!

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 will prove attractive to those looking for affordable performance. Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It produces 302 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It hits 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed limited to 250 km/h. The power is routed through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and multi-plate-clutch four-wheel drive system.

At the chassis side of things, AMG have retained the front MacPherson strut and rear multi-link suspension with specific setup. An optional adaptive damping system provides three settings. This can be combined with the variable-ratio steering system. AMG has focused on performance and handling for the CLA 35, aiming to capture the “young active lifestyle” group.

Visually, the 35 gets a heavily restyled front bumper with a lower front splitter element, larger air ducts and a revised grille. The side elements include AMG door mirrors and more prominent sills. The rear bumper is also redesigned. It gets a new multi-channel diffuser and a small lip spoiler together with twin chromed tailpipes.

Inside, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 gets the latest Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX operating system. It uses standard digital instruments and an infotainment display. It gets AMG specific features including a Supersport mode that introduces AMG-specific data. Design touches have also been added such as the ARTICO man-made leather surfaces with DINAMICA microfibre in black with red contrasting stitching and red seat belts.

Pricing for the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 has yet to be announced. It will debut at the New York Motor Show 2019 which starts later this month.

You may also likeMORE FROM AUTHOR

There are no comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *