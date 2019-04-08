The love affair between Aston Martin and Zagato is one the world relishes in. Like Kate Middleton and Prince William, the relationship between the British automobile manufacturer and the Italian coach building company is a match made in heaven. Their celebrated love child, the Vanquish Zagato has been an icon of modern automotive design, and their earlier offspring, the DB4 GT Zagato is a symbol of triumphant automotive engineering. In short, the 58 year romance between the two companies has given birth to nothing but prosperity. Name a better duo, we’ll wait.

With the widely acclaimed success of the Vanquish Zagato quartet, Aston Martin and Zagato are all geared up for their next collaboration: the DBS Centenary Collection – a celebration of their upcoming six year anniversary. The collection is an interesting one: it consists of a restyled DBS GT Zagato (for which Aston Martin has released some very sleek design sketches) and a revived, track-only, DB4 GT Zagato continuation. The two cars will only be sold as a pair, and production will be limited to 19 units per model with a price tag of $8,000,000 for the pair.

The rejuvenation of the DB4 is a monumental event in Aston Martin’s history with the original model being one of the most iconic and sought after cars in the brand’s history. With 380bhp produced by a straight-six engine and a four-speed manual gearbox, the DB4 GT Zagato will be a true driver’s car.

As for the DBS GT Zagato, which traces its roots back to the DBS Superleggera, it will feature the design elements from the DB4, and of course the famed ‘double bubble’ roof, which now also extends to the hood of the car. There have been no official statements as to what kind of witchcraft Aston Martin will install under the hood of the car, but we can expect the DBS GT to be based on the twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 engine with 715 horsepower from the Superleggera. With this, the Superleggera completes the 0-100km/h stint in merely 3.4 seconds, and keeps the fun going until 340km/h. We can only imagine how much more brutal the Zagato iteration will be.

Aston Martin will start deliveries of the 19 sets with the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2019, while the DBS GT Zagato will be in the hands of a few lucky customers from Q4 2020.