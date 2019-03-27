Mercedes-AMG today released its first sedan version of the A Class. The A 35 is the entry level AMG model. It should arrive later this year, joining the hatchback Mercedes-AMG A 35 in the refreshed A Class range. In terms of competition, the Audi S3 Sedan and BMW M240i are about as close as it gets!

The headlines are the engine. There are no surprises. The A 35 Sedan uses the same 2.0 litre four cylinder unit as the hatchback, producing 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Coupled to the 4MATIC four-wheel drive system, it manages a 100 km/h sprint of just 4.8 seconds with a 250 km/h electronically limited top speed. Power is routed through a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Limousine // Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC 1 of 19

The chassis uses McPherson struts at the front and multi-link rear suspension. Customers will be able to tick an option box for adaptive dampers too. The Sedan shares enlarged air intakes and its front splitter with the hatchback, together with a re-designed rear diffuser and dual exhaust tips. An optional AMG styling pack adds a modified front splitter and rear spoiler design.

Inside, AMG have made use of the latest Mercedes MBUX multimedia system. This combines a digital dash with a large central display. Both elements are joined to give the effect of one continuous screen running the length of the dashboard.