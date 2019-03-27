A new Ferrari Special Project was recently released. The Ferrari P80/C uses the Ferrari 488 GT3 as its base. Built exclusively for the track, the P80/C is a one-off, built by Ferrari for a special client.

Being a race car, don’t expect to see this special edition lapping Knightsbridge anytime soon! Ferrari say that the design has been inspired by iconic models from Ferrari’s history: the 330 P3/P4 and the 1966 Dino 206 S particularly. Ferrari have been working on the design aspects since 2015.

Ferrari P80/C: One-Off Racecar 1 of 15

Unlike other special projects, this race car needed some special consideration. Changing the setup of the 488 GT3 so dramatically meant that aerodynamics needed a complete revision. The result is a 5% improvement in efficiency. The large buttresses encase a greenhouse. The effect is that of visor with the glass spread horizontally across the middle.

Due in part to the GT3’s 50 mm longer wheelbase, the P80/C looks more can-forward than anything Ferrari has produced to date. The rest is a modern take on the wedge design, not dissimilar to the look of the new Ford GT. Interestingly, the front is wider than the rear.

No details have been released about the engine. The 488 GT3 uses a 3.9-litre turbocharged V8. We suspect that Ferrari have fitted this version with a de-restricted version of that engine!