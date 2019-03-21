With the Cayenne, Porsche has invented the sporty SUV. But the SUV coupe was invented by BMW – more than a decade ago, with the X6. Since then, BMW has taken the concept one class below, with the X4, and Mercedes-Benz has followed with the GLE Coupe and GLC Coupe. Even Audi has launched a sporty SUV – in the form of the Q8. But now Porsche wants to best them all – with the new Cayenne Coupe, which launches tonight.

Porsche has kept the sporty front end of the regular Cayenne intact, the differences begin with the A-pillar: The windshield has a lower angle, the roof describes a graceful arch and ends in a relatively low tail. The rear doors and fenders are pushed out to cover a wider track. And the side windows are shaped like the 911’s, even though the Cayenne Coupe is a four-door SUV.

The overall effect is successful, almost spectacular. Visually, there is not a sportier SUV on the road. The Cayenne Coupe oozes 911-ness and brand heritage.

Despite its relatively low-slung looks, there is plenty of interior space. In fact, rear headroom is virtually identical with the regular Cayenne. You sit perfectly in all four seats (a regular three-seat rear bench can be specified, too), and the trunk shrinks just moderately.

But to achieve this much space while keeping a beautiful silhouette, Porsche has resorted to three tricks: First, the rear seats are now fixed in a slightly lower position instead of laterally moveable. And second, the Cayenne Coupe actually features a somewhat bulbous roof. But this fact is masked, because it appears glossy black: A vast panoramic glass roof is standard – and a glossy carbon-fiber roof is available as part of a very attractive light-weight sport package. Thirdly, there is a very prominent roof spoiler that actually has purely cosmetic function.

The spoiler that’s actually functional sits lower: The area above the taillights can rise up like on the 992 or the Panamera, and it’s graced with a slim Gurney flap. And it is needed because this is an extremely fast SUV. Even the standard version, powered by a 340-horsepower 3.0-liter V-6, can manage 243 kph. The top-of-the-line Cayenne Turbo Coupe is fitted with a 550-horsepower 4.0-liter V-8 for a 0-100 kph sprint in 3.9 seconds and a 286 kph top speed.

Down the road, Porsche will offer a Cayenne S Coupe with a 440-horsepower 2.9-liter V-6, and there will be both a V-6 hybrid with 462 horsepower and a V-8 hybrid with at least 680 horsepower, like on the Panamera. Sadly, there will be no diesel. Originally, the Cayenne was supposed to be offered with a V-6 and a V-8 diesel, before the brand’s questionable decision to kill all diesels and emphasize electrics.

The Cayenne Coupe models will come to market in Europe in mid-May; the US will have to wait until mid-October. Prices in Germany are 83 711 and 146 662 euros for the regular and the Turbo models; the US prices are USD 75 300 and 130 100, respectively. Considering the Sport Chrono package, large wheels, the panoramic glass roof and a few other goodies are standard on the coupe, the decision whether to opt for a regular Cayenne or a Coupe amounts to a matter of taste. For us, the choice would be clear. This is the 911 of SUVs.

You may also likeMORE FROM AUTHOR

There are no comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *