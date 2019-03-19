Renders of a new Pagani Huayra design have emerged today. They show designs created by the factory showing a project, named the Pagani Huayra Dragon, on commission by TopCar Design. The special Huayra model is said to be one of 5 extreme Coupe’s, a series of extreme Huayra models to be released once the 100 Huayra Roadsters have left the factory.

No official details have emerged. As a result, we are limited to the photos you see above and below. What they show is a more extreme version of the Huayra than the BC, which is the most extreme to date. The photos show a new front end for the Huayra. Gone is the inverted ‘V’ shape below the nose, instead, there is a flatter front splitter with a single large and 1 small opening.

Pagani Huayra Dragon 1 of 6

The Pagani Huayra Dragon front bonnet gets an air intake at the nose and the top section extends further forward than before. The fenders receive outlet vents and air intakes have been added before the front wheel. The side skirt is redesigned and the rear wing appears to be an evolution of the BC spoiler.

At the rear end, the tailpipes are mounted upwards and the rear ram air intake is something we haven’t yet seen on the Huayra. The rear diffuser is extremely aggressive and larger air vents have also been added. In essence, this is the Zonda Cinque for the Pagani Huayra!