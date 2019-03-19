Bentley has officially revealed the Bentley Continental GT V8 and GTC V8 models, weeks after the GTC debuted at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. Arguably, the V8 version of the Bentley Continental GT has been the pick of the range. This was true of the previous generation and we wonder if the same is true of the latest generation.

The third generation GT V8 Coupe and Convertible use the same running gear as the Porsche Panamera Turbo. The 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine develops 550 hp and 770 Nm of torque. Different gearing means that the Continental GT V8 hits 100 km/h 0.4 seconds slower, in 4.0 seconds. Top speed higher by 12 km/h at 318 km/h. Cylinder deactivation and stop-start are both standard.

To tell the V8 versions apart, Bentley has added quad-tailpipes and V8 badging. Each model will get 20-inch, 10-spoke painted alloy wheels and the option to choose from nine other designs measuring up to 22-inches.

Convertible versions of the V8 will get heated and vented Comfort Seats incorporating a neck warmer. The drop-top can be deployed or stowed in just 19 seconds, with the car travelling at speeds of up to 30 mph (50 km/h). Inside, five colour splits are available. Crown Cut Walnut is the standard wood option with plenty of other choices available. V8 models also feature a 10-speaker Bentley Audio system which can be coupled with the optional Bentley Rotating Display.

Bentley will focus on the US market with these models with deliveries expected during Q3 for US customers and other regions in Q1 of 2020.