We recently drove the Maserati Ghibli 350 GranSport, the most common Ghibli 350 but with a different level of both interior as exterior finish. The GranSport version is one of the two separate and totally different versions you can get. Next to the Gransport you can get a GranLusso, fairly similar to the previous Levante we tested towards the end of last year.

In the world of sports cars it is always important to make a difference in one way or another. That’s exactly what Maserati did with this Ghibli 350 GranSport. Finished in a brand new color “Blu Nobile”, the new 20 inch “Teseo” rims and the blue brake calipers fits the Ghibli just perfect.

The Maserati Ghibli 350 GranSport we drove had a lot more options. When taking a closer look at the car we can see a lot of carbon accents in both the interior and exterior.

2019 Maserati Ghibli 350 GranSport 1 of 13

Engine and Performance

The engines include two petrol units and one diesel. The step-in petrol engine is a 350 hp strong V6 that allows the car to do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 5.5 seconds. If you want to go 0.8 seconds faster to the 62 mph marker there’s the Ghibli S Q4 with a V6 engine producing 430 hp combined with 580 Nm of torque. The diesel version, that we drove a while back, comes with 600 Nm of torque combined with 275 hp. Sprint to 62 mph is done in 6.3 seconds.

Power to wheels is done through the advanced 8 speed ZF automatic gearbox that can be set in different driving modes. For daily use there’s the ‘Normal Mode’ where the accent is set on smooth driving combined with lower fuel consumption. Bringing the gearbox in ‘I.C.E.” you can get maximum fuel efficiency while still having pleasure in driving the car. The Sports mode combined with a push on the suspension button makes the car go in ‘race’ mode. Full power and stiffer suspension.

GranSport Design

As mentioned above the the Maserati Ghibli 350 GranSport has several characteristics to make it different. Our test car had new styled black leather seats, carbon shift paddles and sport steering wheel with carbon inserts. Also included are ventilated and heated seats and America size cup holders.

For us, the most eye-catching details of this GranSport edition were the carbon fiber accents on the exterior of the car and the small wing at the back.

Driving Experience

These days, the busy traffic in Belgium reduces the driving pleasure for any enthusiast. Let alone that there are many (mostly justified) speed checks. With that idea in mind and the beautiful clear weather we moved into the countryside. Small lanes, many bends, hills and cobblestones. If you look at the pictures, the experts among us will recognize parts of the course of Flanders most beautiful cycling race, the Tour of Flanders.

The rolling hills, the rising sun and the early spring in combination with the roar of a Maserati make for an almost perfect combination. That is also what the many cycling tourists thought of it. Several of them stopped, took pictures and spoke to us. A form of respect enforced by this Italian.

2019 Maserati Ghibli 350 GranSport 1 of 17

Conclusion

The Maserati Ghibli 350 GranSport as we drove it, is yours for € 114,625 excluding taxes. That is not cheap but you get a lot of car for it.

The only question that remains with us is what Maserati will do in the near future. This Ghibli is quite beautiful, but the production is gradually coming to an end.