The Geneva Motor Show 2019 set the stage for a huge amount of news. In the case of Pagani, while the 20 year anniversary of the Pagani Zonda took centre stage, it was clear that the Huayra’s successor is what they wanted to talk about. In an interview with Road & Track magazine, Horacio Pagani spilled a few details about the highly anticipated third generation hypercar!

Codenamed the C10 for the time being, Pagani are working on a 2021 launch date. Pagani revealed that plans are afoot to offer two versions. The first C10 will feature a V12 engine, a new unit sourced from Mercedes-AMG. These cars will have a manual gearbox as standard with the option of an automatic box. The second version is said to be fully electric.

The second version is said to come about through necessity. Pagani confirms that he has not had a request from owners or dealers. Nonetheless, Pagani believes that the time is right. Of course, the electric Pagani will require huge amounts of research and development. Pagani are aiming to offer something that combines lightweight performance with the visual art of its carbon fibre design.

Pagani also confirmed that there are no plans to hybridise the Pagani C10’s V12 engine. Instead, the company will work with Mercedes-AMG to ensure that it meets ever stringent emissions regulations. First, Pagani will unveil the Huayra BC Roadster, due to emerge during the summer!