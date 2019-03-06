McLaren had little to show at the Geneva Motor Show 2019, yet there was a big announcement! McLaren have confirmed that they will be producing a grand tourer to add to their range. The new model will not conform to McLaren’s current series groupings and will be an additional model. Inspired by the Speedtail, McLaren hope to unveil it in the next few months!

The McLaren Grand Tourer has not yet been officially unveiled which means that there are no official details we can share with you. We do know that the Grand Tourer will be mid-engined, most likely using some combination of McLaren’s V8 engine combined with some form of electric drivetrain.

The GT car is being developed as part of McLaren’s Track25 plan. Announced at Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2018, the Track25 business plan will see McLaren invest £1.2billion in research and development to deliver 18 new cars or derivatives by the end of 2025. The GT car will be McLaren’s first attempt at a practical supercar in a segment dominated by front engined models, the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Aston Martin DBS for example.

At the company’s press presentation during the Geneva Motor Show 2019, McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt said: “The fourth McLaren to be introduced under the Track25 business plan will be our interpretation of the Grand Tourer. It will be a car that combines competition levels of performance with continent-crossing capability, wrapped in a beautiful lightweight body. It’s a car that has been designed for distance and one that will also provide the comfort and space expected of a Grand Tourer. But with a level of agility never experienced before in this segment. In addition, it will be the lightest of Grand Tourers and by also having the best power-to-weight ratio, I promise it will be one of the quickest. In addition, it will be the only Grand Tourer to share its DNA with the 250mph McLaren Speedtail.”