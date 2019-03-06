This is the new Pininfarina Battista, a full electric hypercar and the most powerful car to ever come from Italy.

The Battista shares its powertrain with the Rimac C_Two which is also in Geneva this week. Although the skeleton of the drivetrain is essentially the same, it has been tuned with its own unique acceleration amplitude and the drive mode characteristics. Four electric motors at each wheel combine to produce 1,900 hp. It will manage a sub-2 second 100 km/h sprint, a 300 km/h print of under 12sec and a top speed of around 350 km/h.

Pininfarina Battista 1 of 6

Only 150 units of the Battista hypercar will be made, 50 will go to the US, another 50 for the EU and the final 50 for the Middle East.

For more information on the Pininfarina Battista, See our earlier article here. For more from the Geneva Motor Show 2019, click through to our dedicated news channel.