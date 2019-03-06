Koenigsegg has revealed the Agera successor at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. Named Jesko after Christian’s father, the new hypercar is built around a re-designed twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It gets a new 180 degree flat-plane crankshaft, intake and larger turbochargers. Flat-plane crankshafts normally suffer from increased vibration which Koenigsegg have addressed with active engine mounts lifted from the Agera. An innovative air-injection system pre-spools the turbocharger for instant response.

Koenigsegg Jesko 1 of 6

Here is a quick look at the specs:

Engine: 5.0L V8 Twin-Turbo

Output: 1280hp or 1600hp on E85 and 1500 Nm torque

Gearbox: 9-speed Koenigsegg Light Speed Transmission (LST)

Rev Limit: 8,500rpm

Downforce: 1000 kg at 275 km/h

Curb Weight: 1420kg

Top Speed: 300mph est.

For more on the new Koenigsegg Jesko, you can visit our earlier article here.

For more from the Geneva Motor Show 2019, click through to our dedicated news channel. Let us know what you want to see in the comments box below!