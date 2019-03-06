The new Ferrari F8 Tributo is now showing at Geneva Motor Show 2019. This is the replacement for the Ferrari 488 GTB and as far as numbers go, it’s identical to the 488 Pista. The F8 Tributo is the most powerful mid-engined V8 supercar ever produced by Ferrari, and the name pays tribute to their lineage of 8 cylinder cars, V8s.

The front fascia of the F8 is characterized by the S-Duct, a feature that made its debut on the 488 Pista and contributes an impressive 15% to the overall increase in downforce compared to the 488 GTB.

Geneva Motor Show 2019

Here is a quick look at the specs:

Engine: 3.9L V8 twinturbo

Output: 720hp, 770nm

0-100 km/h: 2.9 s

0-200 km/h: 7.8 s

Top speed: 340 km/h

