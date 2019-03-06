Aston Martin’s Lagonda revival starts in earnest with an all-electric SUV. We know this much from the release that sits centre stage on Aston Martin’s stand at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. The Lagonda All-Terrain Concept carries on the development of this production model, first announced with last year’s Vision Concept.

The production version of the Lagonda SUV will begin production at the new St Athan facility in Wales in 2022. Drivetrain and performance details have not been announced, however, we do know that the Lagonda uses a system similar to the Tesla Model X. A flat ‘skateboard’ style battery pack sits close to the ground and acts as a structural part of the chassis. This gives maximum internal space.

The Concept uses suicide doors in the vein of Rolls-Royce models. To further aid entry and exit into the rear seats, the Lagonda uses a lifting roof section.

The design carries a very distinctive profile. A shorter front bonnet is possible as the Lagonda has nothing to carry in the traditional engine compartment. As a result, the cabin sits further forward than normal. The rear also gets a rakish overhang. In short, it is like nothing we have seen before. It features plenty of gimmicks too. For example, the key is said to float between the front seats “thanks to the wonder of electromagnets”.