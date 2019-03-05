The second Philipp Plein themed model to come from Mansory at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 is this Mercedes-AMG G 63. Fitted with a complete widebody kit, the Mansory Star Trooper is also part of a limited production run of 20 vehicles which start at 550,000 euros each.

The bodywork of the Mansory Star Trooper gets the Mansory wide body design. This includes the new front bumper with wider rear arches and a new rear apron. The bonnet is new with additional venting and the amount of LED lighting also increases. Mansory describes the paint job as “50 shades of Grey Camouflage”.

Mansory Mercedes-AMG G63 1 of 14

The engine has been reworked too. New turbochargers, downpipes and an exhaust system boost power from 585 bhp up to 850 bhp with torque increasing from 850 Nm up to 1,000 Nm. 0 to 100 km/h takes just 3.5 seconds with a top speed in excess of 250 km/h.

The high-performance tyres measure 295/30R24 and are shod to single-piece M23 forged wheels measuring 10×24. They are a completely new design for this car.

The Mansory interior features Philipp Plein logos throughout, even embossed into the seats. There are touches of carbon fibre and red stitching to match the exterior LED’s. We believe that Mansory has even fitted a roof starliner, in-keeping with the Star Trooper theme!