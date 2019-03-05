Is it possible to put more angles into the Lamborghini Urus bodywork? Mansory thinks so, which is why they have released the Mansory Venatus, a re-bodied version of Lamborghini’s popular SUV. It gets a comprehensive rework at both the front and rear to create something which looks even more aggressive than the standard model.

The Ventatus uses Mansory’s stealth carbon fibre weave for the new parts. The front bumper is entirely new. Gone are the controversial design elements, replaced with wide open air intakes, styled to make it look ultra-aggressive. The front air intakes are new are the bonnet gets a redesign with four new vents and a set of three fender vents either side.

Mansory Lamborghini Urus 1 of 12

The side skirts join the flared fenders to the rear. A new rear wing sits atop the rear window, complemented by two further rear wings, a boot mounted fixed unit and a boot lid spoiler. The rear bumper design is new and the rear diffuser encases the central exhaust pipes.

The engine has not been touched for now. Mansory does fit a new set of wheels though, 24-inch Yavin designs which use narrow spokes to increase ventilation of the brakes. Inside, the changes are less extreme, Mansory have fitted a new aluminium pedal set and a redesigned steering wheel. Floor mats and carbon fibre inserts are also visible.