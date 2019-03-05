Mansory never disappoints when it comes to tuning projects! The Mansory Centuria debuted late last night. The first tuned Bugatti Chiron is sure to divide opinions. Mansory did that several times with the Bugatti Veyron.

Starting at the front, Mansory has given the Bugatti Chiron a new front apron with a unique carbon fibre style. The Chiron’s front air intakes get carbon frames and lose the chrome trim. The air intakes look wider and aerodynamic voids are visible within the carbon frames. The front bonnet is completely new. It gets a dual central crease and an air intake below the windscreen.

Mansory Centuria Bugatti Chiron 1 of 12

The side skirt is new. The Mansory Centuria Bugatti Chiron gets air vents are incorporated above the wheels on top of the fender. The side air intake is larger due to the removal of the ‘C’ line trim. An air intake has been fitted to the roof and a larger rear spoiler is also visible. Mansory provides new engine covers and the rear bumper has been completely redesigned with a technical rear diffuser and a new tailpipe.

The bodywork components have been built and designed in-house from carbon fibre. No matter what you think about the overall look, you have to admire the craftsmanship. Few would be able to take a 3 million euro hypercar and so comprehensively tailor it with new components.

The wheels are new. Mansory’s own turbine design with a carbon fibre finish. They fit the standard Chiron tyres measuring 285/35 R 20 at the front and 355/30 R 21 at the back. The interior is completely bespoke too. Navy blue suede has been used as the primary colour with sky blue accents and a grey dash. The dials and switches all look to have gained a new painted blue finish.

We will hopefully get the time to catch up with the Mansory Centuria Bugatti Chiron today at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.