Never one to sugar coat their tuning projects, Mansory have announced a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan-based package named after their target buyer. The Mansory Billionaire carried the tagline “The Whisper of Ecstacy” in Mansory’s press release. The model is, in fact, a collaboration with the luxury label Billionaire – a German fashion brand!

As with most Mansory projects, the changes are comprehensive. The lower front fascia is completely redesigned with larger air intakes and a new front spoiler. The grille and lights remain the same. The front bonnet is new with a crease line running down the middle. The fenders get new air outlets and wheel arch extensions meet the new side skirts.

Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1 of 10

At the rear, the roof-mounted rear spoiler is clear to see. It is a carbon fibre component which sits over the top of the existing unit. The redesigned boot lid spoiler is also finished in carbon fibre. Mansory’s finishing touch adds a rear bumper with quad exhaust pipes and new air outlets.

Performance improvements have also been realised for the V12 engine. It gets a new rear silencer and engine management tweaks with account for around 40 hp and 100 Nm of torque. The final figures are 610 hp and 950 Nm of torque, enough to break the 5-second mark on a sprint to 100 km/h and boost top speed to 280 km/h.

The Cullinan also gets Type M23 rims in 24 inches with 295/30R24 tyres for both the front and rear axles. The paint finish is bespoke to Mansory and uses the Billionaire brand on the rear panel. Inside, the Billionaire branding is also evident and sits encased in crocodile leather which is available for the instrument panel and seats.

13 of these limited edition Mansory models will be built at a price starting at 785,000 euros.