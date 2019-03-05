Koenigsegg have officially announced the replacement for the Agera! The Koenigsegg Jesko has been unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 and will be available in two version, a road car and a track car. The car itself has been named after Christian’s father, Jesko von Koenigsegg, who was unaware of the tribute until it was announced at the show earlier today.

The Jesko is built around a re-designed twin-turbocharged V8 engine. I gets a new 180 degree flat-plane crankshaft, intake and larger turbochargers. Flat-plane crankshafts normally suffer from increased vibration which Koenigsegg have addressed with active engine mounts lifted from the Agera. An innovative air-injection system pre-spools the turbocharger for instant response.

The V8 produces 1,280 hp running on regular fuel with the flexfuel E85 option allowing 1,600 hp in some markets. Torque reaches 1,500 Nm at 5,100 rpm. The transmission is another unique design. It is a 9-speed multi-clutch unit that dispenses with traditional synch rings yet allows lightning fast changes between any gear. It weighs just 90 kg in total, lighter than a comparable dual clutch unit.

The Koenigsegg Jesko sits on a carbon fibre monocoque, 40 mm longer and 22 mm taller than the Agera allowing additional head and leg room. The triplex damper returns at the rear wheels and an additional version has been added to the front. Koenigsegg have incorporated rear wheel steering too. Carbon fibre wheels are an option and are larger than those found on the Agera RS.

The Koenigsegg Jesko is a master in aerodynamics too. The rear wing is active, similar to the later Agera models. The front splitter is also deeper than ever before with active under body flaps working to maximise downforce. Even the wing mirrors are optimised to produce 20 kg of downforce each! At 275 km/h, the Jesko produces 1,000 kg of downforce.

The bodywork gets a new Koenisgeg technology called Autoskin. It uses electrics and miniaturised hydraulics to operate the doors and hood. This means that the Koenisegg remote key can be used to open most parts of the car. The roof lifts out of the Jesko, as with most Koenigsegg models.

Inside, a new TFT touchscreen is included, inductive phone charging, Bluetooth connectivity and USB inputs. The infotainment system uses a 5 inch racing display mounted to the steering wheel and a 9 inch central display. Two touchscreens on the steering wheel control other aspects of the car.

Pricing and market launch are yet to be revealed with Koenigsegg hoping to sell the Jesko to customers in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East!