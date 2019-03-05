One of Audi’s biggest launches of the Geneva Motor Show 2019 is the Audi Q4 e-tron Concept. It previews the fifth model of Audi’s e-tron range of all-electric cars. The production version, which we are told is not far off of this concept, will debut at the end of 2020. It will slot into the compact-four door SUV market place.

On the outside, the Audi Q4 e-tron Concept gets a Singleframe grille, despite having no need for cooling. The grille is closed with air for cooling take in through the massive side air inlets. LED headlights are installed with a set of 22-inch wheels filling the wheel arches. The rear gets the latest Audi design element, a light band. The body colour is a shade of blue named “Solar Sky”. It has been designed to reduce the build-up of heat on the outside and inside.

The Audi Q4 e-tron Concept is powered by two electronic motors producing 225 kW of system power. The motor in the rear end has an output of 150 kW and torque of 310 Nm. The motor in the front supplies 75 kW and 150 Nm of torque. The 510 kg, 82 kW battery is fitted to the underbody and carries a range of 450 km. It takes 30 minutes to return to 80 percent capacity. Performance from zero to 100 km/h is 6.3 seconds with a top speed of 180 km/h.

Interior space looks superb too. The transmission tunnel is not needed. This adds huge amounts of space for the third passenger in the rear row. Warm colours characterise the upper levels of the cabin, with darker colours below. The floor covering is made of recycled materials and there are Alcantara finishings throughout.

Audi’s virtual cockpit displays vital statistics with a 12.3-inch touchscreen in the centre console. The area where the transmission tunnel normally lies is a storage compartment with a cell phone charging cradle.

In terms of what’s coming next, the Audi e-tron will begin deliveries this month. Next we will see the Audi e-tron Sportback and the Audi Q2L e-tron, which was designed specifically for the Chinese market. This will be followed by the four-door high-performance Audi e-tron GT, then the Audi Q4 e-tron. By 2025, Audi hopes to have 12 all-electric models to offer, accounting for a third of its sales.