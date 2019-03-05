Today, Aston Martin stunned the Geneva Motor Show 2019 by unveiling a surprise concept model. The Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept gives us a preview of what Aston Martin has planned for the famous model. It completes a trio of world debuts, two of which are mid-engined monsters!

The Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept shows us what might follow the AM-RB 003. The badge is traditionally reserved for Aston Martin’s flagship models. This Vanquish would be no different. Designed to compete with the likes of the Ferrari F8 and McLaren 720S, the British hypercar would be Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engined supercar.

Like the AM-RB 003, the Vanquish Vision Concept benefits from the experience gained through the development of the Aston Martin Valkyrie. The design is clearly less technical than either the Aston Martin Valkyrie or AM-RB 003. It retains some of the drama though. The front fenders have openings that allow a view right through to the tyre.

Detailed technical information has yet to be revealed. We do know that the production version of the Vanquish Vision Concept will feature Aston Martin’s new V6, set to debut in the AM-RB 003. The Vanquish will also get a bespoke bonded aluminium chassis, developed in-house by Aston Martin.

Very little information has been released so far. The car looks stunning! We won’t see production versions of the Vanquish arrive until 2022, the display at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 is a little premature. The question has to be asked though, given the choice of the Vanquish, F8, Huracan or 720S, where would your money go?