The Aston Martin Project 003 announcement today at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 confirmed that the British brand will collaborate with Red Bull Racing once again. The project becomes known as the Aston Martin AM-RB 003 for now with the official name to be unveiled at a later date.

The AM-RB 003 makes greater concessions to practicality and road use than the Valkyrie, the model upon which it is based. The idea is to create a car that is less extreme but shares the same basic ethos. It gets a pronounced front keel and large rear diffuser, with the underfloor generating the bulk of the downforce.

Aston Martin AM-RB 003 1 of 11

Aston Martin has also confirmed next-generation aircraft morphing technology, to create a variable airfoil across the entirety of the rear wing. The application of FlexFoil is a first for production cars. The design allows downforce to be changed without changing the physical angle of the entire element.

The new lamp shapes at the front and rear give the Aston Martin AM-RB 003 a look of its own. The shape is different but the internals are taken directly from the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

AM-RB 003’s design brief includes greater cockpit space. It uses LMP1-style doors to achieve this. They open forwards taking a section of roof with them. The centre console has been widened, while luggage space is provided via a terrace behind the seats.

The cockpit prescribes to something Aston Martin call ‘Apex Ergonomics’. To start with, the centreline of the driver’s back, steering wheel and pedals are all perfectly aligned. A display screen mounted on the steering column allows for the best possible view through the steering wheel and infotainment is delivered through a smartphone. The setup is extremely minimalist.

Under the rear hatch will sit Aston Martin’s new hybrid turbo V6 engine. It is the first Aston Martin engine designed in-house for the modern era. The AM-RB 003 will be strictly limited to 500 coupes worldwide. It should compete with the McLaren P1, LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder category of hypercars.