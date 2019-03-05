Following the unveiling of the new Mercedes-Benz CLA Sedan at the CES 2019 in Las Vegas earlier this year, the Geneva Motor Show 2019 was the destination for the Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake. The next generation Shooting Brake gets much the same specification as the Sedan, with the added practicality of a larger rear boot!

The Shooting Brake will be available to order from September. The design is virtually identical to the Coupe until you get to the rear door. It is characterised by a long bonnet, compact greenhouse, coupé-like window lines, muscular shoulders and a crouched rear. The rear design is completely new.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake 1 of 12

The CLA Shooting Brake is 48 millimetres longer than before, 53 mm wider but 2 mm lower. The boot opening is wider than before and the tailgate is electronically operated with hands-free access. It gets 10 litres additional load space, up to 505 litres from 495 litres.

As with the Coupe, the only model mentioned in the press release is a mid-range CLA 250. It uses a four-cylinder petrol engine to produce 225 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz will offer a range of diesel and petrol engines with manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions. The CLA will also benefit from 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

Mercedes-Benz have been rolling out MBUX across the range recently. The CLA Shooting Brake gets the latest version of the system. The CLA Shooting Brake also gets some of Mercedes-Benz’s latest technology including Active Distance Assist with recourse to maps and navigation data, Active Steer Assist, Active Lange Change Assist and Active Park Assist.