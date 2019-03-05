Bugatti’s subtle teasing has culminated today in the release of a bespoke hypercar! The Geneva Motor Show 2019 sees the launch of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the most expensive new car ever produced!

Inspired by Jean Bugatti’s iconic Type 57 SC Atlantic, the one-off hypercar features some significant changes over the standard Chiron structure. Only four of the original Atlantic were ever built making the La Voiture Noire the more exclusive car.

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire get a longer front nose than any other Chiron. The headlights are placed further back above the wheel arches too, although the engine remains in the rear. The styling isn’t entirely Atlantic though, it is much more polished. There are no rivets for example. Instead, a design crease runs along the dorsal seam up and over the bonnet, between the windows and over the roof.

A McLaren P1 style rear light bar illuminated the rear, shedding light in the six central exhaust pipes, another of the 57SC Atlantic’s design quirks.

Under the rear hatch sits an unmodified 1,500 hp, eight-litre W16 engine with 1,600 Nm of torque. Performance figures have not been announced, however, we suspect the owner has no plans to test these. It will likely join a private collection to be seen by the public only on special occasions.