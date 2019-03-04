Volkswagen have launched a new flagship for the Touareg range. The Volkswagen Touareg V8 TDI makes its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 this week. It’s engine has been lifted from the Bentley Bentayga diesel!

With power ratings of 421 hp and 900 Nm of torque, the 4.0 litre V8 unit is the most powerful diesel powered SUV on the market. With that sort of power, it is no surprise that the Touareg accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. What’s more, it complies with the Euro 6d-TEMP emission standard.

Inside, the range topping SUV gets premium Vienna leather as standard. The interior features Volkswagen’s Innovision Cockpit incorporating a digital dashboard with an infotainment system. Volkswagen also promise tanned leathers, aluminium and chrome details together with wood interior pieces.

The Touareg V8 TDI also gets a wealth of standard equipment including air suspension, a boot lid that opens and closes electrically, comfort seats, an anti-theft alarm system, stainless steel pedals and the “Light & Sight” package (including automatically dimming exterior mirrors and automatic headlights). 19-inch Tirano alloy wheels are also standard.

Other standard equipment includes “Night Vision” which detects people and animals in the dark using a thermal imaging camera, “Traffic Jam and Roadwork Lane Assist” which offers partly automated steering and lane departure warning, acceleration and braking, up to 60 km/h and “Front Cross Traffic Assist” which responds to cross traffic in front of the Touareg.

The Volkswagen Touareg V8 TDI also gets an active all-wheel steering system and a roll stabilisation system with electromechanically controlled anti-roll bars. The lighting system is Volkswagen’s “IQ.Light – LED matrix headlight”. Deliveries begin in May.