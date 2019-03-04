Among the most anticipated releases of the Geneva Motor Show 2019 is the Pininfarina Battista. Such is the strength of the electric car market at the moment, the Italian coachbuilder has thrown its hat into the ring. The first of its standard alone models, the Battista, is one of the most powerful hypercars to come from Italy. Ever!

Unveiled at a private event a few hours ago, the Pininfarina Battista has a jaw-dropping design and specification list. A traditional supercar in shape, it is low slung and has plenty of interesting aerodynamic elements. The front section provides downforce and the active rear wing is formed of two separate elements.

Pininfarina Battista Hypercar 1 of 11

The Battista shares its powertrain with the Rimac C_Two which is also in Geneva this week. Although the skeleton of the drivetrain is essentially the same, it has been tuned with its own unique acceleration amplitude and the drive mode characteristics. Four electric motors at each wheel combine to produce 1,900 hp. It will manage a sub-2 second 100 km/h sprint, a 300 km/h print of under 12sec and a top speed of around 350 km/h.

The cockpit is very driver focused. Two screens sit either side of the steering wheel with a third, smaller unit in the middle. Details for the entire project are thin on the ground at this time. We will keep you updated once the official press release is issued though!