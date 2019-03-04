The Geneva International Motor Show 2019 has kicked off and as with every other year, we are kicking off at the Mercedes Meet evening event where a selection of cars from Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG and smart have been showcased prior to the first press day.

The big headline of the evening was, predictably, the electrification of the range with 48v mild hybrid technology announced as being in every Mercedes-Benz engine by 2025. Staying with the current (pardon the pun), here’s a rundown of what I saw this evening. (More models will be unveiled tomorrow).

Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster

The new Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster is only going to be available as a limited production model. Mercedes-AMG plans to produce 750 of the hardcore roadsters.

Under the front bonnet sits a 4.0 litre V8, bi-turbocharged engine producing 585 hp and 700 Nm of torque. In the Roadster, it allows a 100 km/h sprint in just 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 317 km/h.

Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition

The end of the S 65 AMG is sad news for enthusiasts everywhere and it has been marked with the Mercedes-AMG S 65 Final Edition. The S Class Coupe and Maybach models will continue to carry the V12 engine, however, the Mercedes-Benz S Class sedan will no longer carry a V12 powerplant. The 130 Mercedes-AMG S 65 Final Edition’s will be the very last.

Under the bonnet sits the AMG tuned 6.0 litre V12 biturbo engine with an output of 630 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. Each example is expected to be a collectors edition, with a comprehensive range of standard equipment. With few updates since its release in 2014, the S 65 still manages a 4.3-second sprint to 100 km/h and a 250 km/h limited top speed.

Smart Forease+ Concept

One of my favourite concept cars comes from Smart. The city car was first seen at Paris without a roof and Smart were inundated with fans asking for them to add a roof. And they have, and it still looks epic!

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53

The GLE 53 has proved to be somewhat contentious with its Panamericana grille and wheels that we are used to seeing on 63 models. The engine is AMG’s 3.0 litre inline 6 cylinder unit. In the GLE it produces 435 hp and 520 Nm of torque with an electronic auxiliary compressor helping to make the delivery as linear as possible. The EQ Boost starter generator briefly provides an additional 16 kW of output plus 250 Nm of torque and feeds the 48 V onboard electrical system. The GLE hits 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds and achieves an electronically limited speed of 250 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift

The GLC has been another huge success story for Mercedes-Benz and the small SUV has been treated to a facelift. The car was shown in GLC 300 e plug in hybrid guise.

Mercedes-Benz SL Grand Edition

Another car, another Final Edition, this time for the SL. It is rumoured that AMG will heavily influence the model.

Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition

The theme of final editions continued with the SLC Final Edition. Shown outside Mercedes Meet, the yellow car is an SLC 300.