The curtain has fallen on Mercedes-AMG S 65. The last remaining V12 model in the S Class range. The S Class Coupe and Maybach models will continue to carry the V12 engine, however, the Mercedes-Benz S Class sedan will no longer carry a V12 powerplant. The 130 Mercedes-AMG S 65 Final Edition’s will be the very last.
Each one will carry a high-gloss obsidian black paint finish, 20-inch multi-spoke wheels, air inlet grilles in matt bronze and an AMG emblem on the C-pillar. The tailpipe trims will get high gloss black paint.
Under the bonnet sits the AMG tuned 6.0 litre V12 biturbo engine with an output of 630 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. Each example is expected to be a collectors edition, with a comprehensive range of standard equipment. With few updates since its release in 2014, the S 65 still manages a 4.3-second sprint to 100 km/h and a 250 km/h limited top speed.
Inside, Mercedes-AMG fit black nappa leather with copper-coloured contrasting stitching. Carbon fibre trim elements are visible throughout with the centre console featuring a “1 of 130” edition badge. The pre-configured ambient light is available in a copper colour. Each car will get an AMG Indoor Car Cover.
