The curtain has fallen on Mercedes-AMG S 65. The last remaining V12 model in the S Class range. The S Class Coupe and Maybach models will continue to carry the V12 engine, however, the Mercedes-Benz S Class sedan will no longer carry a V12 powerplant. The 130 Mercedes-AMG S 65 Final Edition’s will be the very last.

Each one will carry a high-gloss obsidian black paint finish, 20-inch multi-spoke wheels, air inlet grilles in matt bronze and an AMG emblem on the C-pillar. The tailpipe trims will get high gloss black paint.

Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition 1 of 10

Under the bonnet sits the AMG tuned 6.0 litre V12 biturbo engine with an output of 630 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. Each example is expected to be a collectors edition, with a comprehensive range of standard equipment. With few updates since its release in 2014, the S 65 still manages a 4.3-second sprint to 100 km/h and a 250 km/h limited top speed.

Inside, Mercedes-AMG fit black nappa leather with copper-coloured contrasting stitching. Carbon fibre trim elements are visible throughout with the centre console featuring a “1 of 130” edition badge. The pre-configured ambient light is available in a copper colour. Each car will get an AMG Indoor Car Cover.