The Mercedes-AMG GT R was officially unveiled in June 2016 ahead of the Goodwood Festival of Speed that year. Almost three years have passed without a convertible counterpart. We recently saw a facelifted version of that car. Today we finally get to see a convertible version in the form of the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster!

The new Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster is only going to be available as a limited production model. Mercedes-AMG plans to produce 750 of the hardcore roadsters. Its release extends the count of the AMG GT variants to 16, five two-door coupes, four roadsters, two race cars and five four-door coupes.

Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster 1 of 17

Under the front bonnet sits a 4.0 litre V8, bi-turbocharged engine producing 585 hp and 700 Nm of torque. In the Roadster, it allows a 100 km/h sprint in just 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 317 km/h.

As with the coupe, it gets an AMG specific grill. The new LED headlights are also shared with the coupe together with the styling and active aerodynamics incorporated into the front end. As with the C Roadster, the R Roadster sits 46 millimeters wider at the front and 57 millimeters wider at the rear. The rear wing is fitted to the bootlid.

The new model also gets the ‘AMG Dynamics’ settings for the stability control functions with Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master settings. Active rear wheel steering is included as standard.

The 10 spoke wheels are exclusive to the AMG GT R and measure 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. The brake callipers are painted in yellow and are hidden under the matt black finish of the wheels.

The three-layer fabric soft top gets acoustic matting to reduce noise. The exterior gets graphite grey magno matt paint, an exclusive colour. There are 14 other colours choices. An AMG carbon fibre package adds carbon fibre elements to various exterior elements.

The AMG GT R Roadster also gets the tech carried over from the facelift models. This includes the new configurable 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a central multimedia display with a new 10.25-inch screen and updated graphics. It gets the new steering wheel with capacitive buttons and TFT screens. The AMG Interior Night Package comes as standard.