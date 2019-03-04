Lamborghini’s traditional trio of show cars looks to be interesting for this year’s Geneva Motor Show 2019. The brand new Lamborghini Huracan EVO models will be joined by a limited edition Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster… if 800 units of a 400,000 euro supercar can properly be considered a limited production run!

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which was revealed at Monterey Car Week 2018, loses its roof in the most predictable of fashions. There will be 100 less than the Coupe upon which it is based. The difference is the high-pressure RTM carbon fibre roof. Removable via quick-release levers in the cabin, it is stored under the front hood. It weighs 12 kg in total with the modifications over the coupe adding just 50 kg.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Bronzo Zenas 1 of 17

The V12 engine receives the same tuning as the Coupe. It is the most powerful V12-engined car Lamborghini have produced. It puts out 770 hp at 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. From standing, the SVJ accelerates to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and on to 200 km/h in 8.8 seconds. The top speed is said to be “more than 350 km/h” with a braking distance from 100 km/h to 0 in 31 meters.

The show car reveals a new matt colour, bronzo zenas, available through the Ad Personam program with the bianco phanes livery. Lamborghini’s new ALA system ‘Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva 2.0’ is it’s most advanced yet. It features new optimized air inlets and aero channel designs together with bespoke calibrations.

Compared to the older Aventador SV, the SVJ gets a 40% improvement on downforce at both axles with an improved drag coefficient. Lamborghini has achieved this will a new front bumper incorporating side fins. It also gets bigger side air intakes and a new front side fin, just like the Coupe.

Pricing excluding taxes is 387,007 euros. In the UK that translates to 323,323 pounds. In the US, 573,966 dollars!