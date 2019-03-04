A newcomer to the Geneva Motor Show 2019, GFG Style have arrived with a new concept car, the GFG Kangaroo. It previews an odd blend between hypercar and SUV, using the latest driver trains and gimmicks usually reserved for the most expensive of cars.

The company is the brainchild of Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro. The former is the designer who began Italdesign Giugiaro. The company that bears his name established itself in the arena of stunning concept cars. It’s wrap sheet has included the BMW M1, Lotus Esprit, DeLorean DMC-12 and even the Volkswagen Golf Mk1. The Italdesign brand was sold to Volkswagen some years ago and Giorgetto cut ties soon after. GFG Style seems to be an attempt to break back into the market.

GFG Style Kangaroo Hyper SUV 1 of 25

This particular concept car is a joint effort with CH-Auto, a Chinese company who have supplied the drivetrain. It uses two 180 kW motors. Power is rated at 360 Kw which equates to 483 hp with 680 Nm of torque. Drive is through an all-wheel drive system and the 100 km/h sprint happens in just 3.8 seconds. The 90 Kw battery provides a range in excess of 450 km.

The bodywork is complete carbon fibre with fenders finished in polycarbonate. It sits on an aluminium space frame chassis. The biggest feature stylistically is the combination of scissor-style doors with a glass gullwing window. The rest looks like a supercar on stilts. It sits on 22 inch wheels and incorporates cameras and sensors into the roof for autonomous driving.

Inside, there are two seats. They are complete carbon fibre with minimal padding. The dash features 3 displays with 3 different functions. The first, behind the steering wheel and the traditional dash display, monitors the situation around the car, a big rear-view mirror. The second is the traditional dash display showing the general functions of the car. The third infotainment systems does a traditional job of displaying the entertainment and navigation.

The main feature, and where the Kangaroo gets its name, is the suspension system which allows for three configurations with body height variations of 120 mm. In Racing mode the car sits at 140 mm, in Road it sits 190 mm and in Off-road the suspension is raised to 260 mm. The camber of the wheels also varies depending upon the model. It is a hydraulic system, connected to a fully adjustable 3-way shock absorber. It is possible to disconnect one of the shock absorbers in Racing and Road configuration. In the Off-road version, the shock absorber works uses two springs. Four-wheel steering also aids stability.