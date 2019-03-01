Rumours continue to circulate about the viability of a third generation Audi R8. Clearly though, there remains a strong demand for the current generation model. To celebrate 10 years, the special edition Audi R8 V10 Decennium has been revealed. The central focus of these 222 models is the V10 engine!

The Audi R8 V10 Decennium uses the 5.2 litre V10 engine. For this special model, Audi Sport have tuned the engine to generate 620 hp and 580 Nm of torque. The 100 km/h (62.1 mph) sprint takes just 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 331 km/h (205.7 mph) is also possible.

Audi R8 V10 Decennium 1 of 15

In terms of styling, the Decennium gets matt look Daytona Gray paintwork. Alternatives include pearl effect Daytona Gray, metallic Suzuka Gray, metallic Floret Silver, metallic Mythos Black, metallic Ascari Blue, or metallic Kemora Gray. The wheels and the intake manifold are finished in contrasting bronze. The front spoiler, the side sills, the diffuser and the badging are painted in gloss black. The side blades and exterior mirrors are finished in carbon fibre.

Inside, the Audi R8 V10 Decennium gets a complete black interior with accenting carbon fibre inserts. The quilted rhombus pattern stitching is finished in black with copper contrasting stitching. The steering wheel, center armrest, the door armrest and the door rail all feature contrasting copper stitching. A “Decennium” logo is to be found on the centre console, carbon door jambs, and the door lights.

The Audi R8 V10 Decennium will be available from Spring 2019 with a 222.000 euro price tag in Germany.