The Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift has been revealed. The 2020 model is an expected release for the Geneva Motor Show 2019. The success of the previous generation makes the facelift model an important release. With BMW and Audi both vying for position within the segment and a recent onslaught of premium SUV’s in other areas of the market, Mercedes-Benz will be hoping that the GLC Facelift will endear it to a new generation of customers.

The exterior design of the Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift receives a beefier look. LED headlamps are now standard with a new ‘torch-design’ daytime running light. The radiator grille is also redesigned with new double louvres and diamond lattice. The paint palette is also increased with a new graphite grey option and four different options are available for the wheels ranging from 17 through to 19 inches.

At the rear, the bumper has been redesigned with new exhaust shrouds. The LED tail lamps are new too and chrome surrounds for the skid plate finish the look. An AMG-line specification adds a chromed diamond grille, AMG specific front apron and angular exhaust tips with additional options such as 20 inch wheels.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift gets a new range of engines. All are 4-cylinder for now. The GLC 200 4Matic puts out 197 hp and the GLC 300 4Matic, 258 hp. Both use a 48-volt on-board power supply and belt-driven starter-generator, recovering up to 10 kW of energy and saving fuel. The diesel models come without the hybrid technology, the GLC 200d 4Matic produces 163 hp, the GLC 220d 4Matic 194 hp and the GLC 300d 4Matic 245hp. The diesel models come equipped with the 9G-Tronic transmission.

Inside, the Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift uses the latest MBUX infotainment system. It starts with the new multi-function steering wheel with multi-touch control. The MBUX system is familiar by now with a wide range of operating possibilities ranging from touch through to gesture control. On the GLC, two high resolution displays have been fitted. The instrument cluster measures 12.3 with either a 7 inch or 10.25 inch central display.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift also adds further assistance systems. Dynamic Body Control and Dynamic Select receives modified settings. Active Distance Assist and Active Steer Assist have been modified to help support the driver. The GLC facelift also utilises Active Braking Assist, Active Parking Assist, Trailer Manoeuvring Assist and Car-to-X Communication, a swarm-type technology.

We recently drove a prototype out in Northern Sweden. You can read that story here. We will be looking to follow it up with a drive on tarmac after the official reveal in Geneva next week!