Italdesign have teased their Geneva Motor Show 2019 debut. The Volkswagen group owned coach builder has produced a series of production vehicles in recent years. The latest is said to be named the Italdesign DaVinci, it is billed as a near-production-ready electric supercar concept.

Very little is know about the Italdesign DaVinci at the moment. Clearly, the two door coupe is named after the seminal artist and inventor. Beyond this, it is difficult to know which platform Italdesign have used as a base or the engine that sits under that long from bonnet. At a guess, we would say Bentley Continental GT or Porsche Panamera!

Italdesign have developed and built the DaVinci at its Moncalieri base. Italdesign have described it as a pure GT car for the premium segment.

Among the DaVinci’s unique features are its massive gullwing doors. It features typical luxury GT styling with a long bonnet and sloping rear end. The front bonnet gets a huge aerodynamic air vent with thin, presumably LED lights either side. It will be interesting to see what it looks like when the official photos are released!