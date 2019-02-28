Out with the old, in with the new: today Ferrari unveiled the F8 Tributo – the successor to the 488 GTB. Though the 488 was hardly an outdated car (it was launched merely four years ago at the Geneva Motorshow), Ferrari has retired the Gran Tourismo Berlinetta to make way for the company’s most powerful mid-engined V8 supercar ever produced in Prancing Horse history. In typical Ferrari fashion, the nomenclature “F8 Tributo” is intended to celebrate the brand’s acclaimed 8-cylinder lineage.

Ferrari F8 Tributo 1 of 6

Under the quintessential louvered Lexan engine cover, reminiscent of the legendary F40, lies a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8, tuned to deliver 710hp and 568 pound-feet of torque, sent directly to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The F8 haymaker is claimed to complete the 0-100km/h sprint in merely 2.9 seconds, and the 0-200 km/h mark will be reached in merely 7.8 seconds. Flat out, the F8 will keep the fun going until 340km/h – matching the performance of the 488 Pista. Ferrari’s heritage of self-aggrandizing statements makes its beloved return too, with the company pledging the F8 Tributo exists “without the slightest hint of turbo lag”.

Compared to its predecessor, the F8 is 40 kilograms lighter with a total weight of 1,330kg.

Fashionably Italian, the F8 Tributo embodies a stylish design language that we can expect to see more of in the future. The prime focus, according to Ferrari, is centred around performance and streamlined aerodynamics, but certainly hasn’t compromised on its stunning appearance. Ferrari appears to have taken all that is good from past models, and interwoven it into one pretty package, with styling cues from many predecessors apparent from different angles. The front fascia of the F8 is characterized by the S-Duct, a feature that made its debut on the 488 Pista and contributes an impressive 15% to the overall increase in downforce compared to the 488 GTB.

The interior layout is a story of subdued progress and you’d be forgiven for thinking it was just borrowed from the 812 Superfast. Although very similar to its predecessor, the interior of the F8 Tributo has (inconspicuously) revamped almost every element of the interior cabin. The infotainment system now includes an 8.5” touchscreen display for the passenger, and a downsized steering wheel for better handling. Featured on the steering wheel is the famed Manettino dial that controls the driving modes selector, which can now enable the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (FDE+) to be activated when in Race mode. Introduced on the 488 Pista, the FDE+ adjusts brake calliper pressure to help maintain control during lateral acceleration, making the car more playful in the corners.

No details on pricing have been made public as of yet. Stay tuned for the Geneva Motorshow where we will keep you updated on all that is new with the F8 Tributo.