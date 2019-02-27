Lamborghini has lifted the cover off of the Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder, the convertible version of the recently released Huracan EVO. The Spyder will debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 which starts under a week from now.

The important information relates to the Huracan’s electrohydraulic, lightweight soft top. There are no dramatic changes for the EVO model, the top still opens via a button positioned on the central tunnel. It takes 17 seconds and operates at driving speeds of up to 50 km/h (31 mph). Otherwise, the changes are similar to that of the Coupe counterpart. The rollover bars are body painted and hide behind the seats. The rear window is electronically operated and can be opened when the roof is closed to let in the sound of that V10!

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder uses the same 5.2 litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine as the coupe. The specifications suggest that it has been lifted straight from the Lamborghini Huracan Performante. It has 640 hp and 600 Nm of torque. The Spyder hits 100 km/h 0.2 seconds slower than the Coupe in a respectable 3.1 seconds. Top speed remains identical though at 325 km/h.

The Spyder’s dry weight of 1,542 kg means that it has a 120 kg handicap over the Coupe. It features the same range of chassis technology with Lamborghini’s rear-wheel steering and torque vectoring system. New to the EVO is a system called Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) which controls key aspects of the car’s performance, using intelligent algorithms. The Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI) system of accelerators and gyroscopes helps refine the operation of the dynamic systems and Lamborghini’s Dynamic Steering is also updated.

The first customers will take delivery of the new Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder in spring 2019 with a recommended price of 202,437 euros excluding taxes.