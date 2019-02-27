Ginetta has released a new supercar in time for the Geneva Motor Show 2019. The supercar currently has no name, furhter details are promised at the Swiss motor show. Despite the challenging looks, the spec sheet looks impressive.

The new supercar has been designed and manufactured in-house at Ginetta’s headquarters in Leeds. Visually, the supercar blends the traditional shape of the Ginetta G55 with Ginetta’s G58 LMP1 prototype race car.

2020 Ginetta Supercar 1 of 13

This Ginetta is mid-engined which allows the British company to fit a deep front nose. At 100 mph, its aerodynamic profile is enough to produce 376 kg of downforce.

The Ginetta supercar gets a 6.0 litre, naturally aspirated V8 with 600 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The power is routed through a six-speed sequential paddle-shift gearbox supplied by Hewland Engineering with a carbon propshaft. The side exit exhausts look incredible.

Weight is just 1,150 kg thanks to a carbon fibre monocoque and carbon fibre bodywork combination. The weight is distributed 49% to the front and 51% to the rear. The rear wing features the same aerodynamic shape as the Ginetta LMP1 racer. The bodywork also includes a full underbody diffuser and ducting. Despite this, the boot consumes 675 litres of luggage.

The Ginetta supercar has carbon ceramic brakes. The wheels are designed and manufactured by Ginetta. They measure 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. The suspension features an adjustable pushrod activated double wishbone system lifted from the LMP1 car. The steering is hydraulic power assisted and the steering wheel is an LMP1-inspired carbon fibre unit.

The interior is finished in Alcantara, carbon fibre and billet aluminium. There is enough technology to compete with most rivals. ABS, traction control, reverse camera, automatic headlights, park sensors, air conditioning, heated screens front and rear and wireless phone charging are all available.

The Ginetta supercar will be limited to just 20 examples with production set to begin in 2020. 12 have already been sold leaving enough space for a further 8 customers. Owners will get a bespoke experience from a tailored seat fitting, extensive factory warranty and “immersive ownership experience”.