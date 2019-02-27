The latest version of the Mercedes-Benz GLE Class gets a performance model in time for the Geneva Motor Show 2019! The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 gets a now familiar engine together with some visual enhancements and a bigger standard specification list!

The engine is AMG’s 3.0 litre inline 6 cylinder unit. In the GLE it produces 435 hp and 520 Nm of torque with an electronic auxiliary compressor helping to make the delivery as linear as possible. The EQ Boost starter generator briefly provides an additional 16 kW of output plus 250 Nm of torque and feeds the 48 V onboard electrical system. The GLE hits 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds and achieves an electronically limited speed of 250 km/h.

Mercedes-AMG has also confirmed that for the first time, the EQ Boost starter-alternator is also responsible for idle speed control. The engine’s belt drive for the ancillaries is no longer required. Instead, Mercedes-AMG has filled the space with an exhaust gas aftertreatment system mounted near the engine. If emissions aren’t your thing, AMG also offers an optional AMG Performance exhaust system!

The power is delivered through an AMG 9-speed automatic gearbox. The GLE 53 also gets 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive as standard, AMG Active Ride Control as an option and AMG Dynamic Select. In Comfort, it sits 15 mm closer to the ground and the ride height can be increased by as much as 55 mm. Dynamic Select offers “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport+” and “Individual” settings, complemented by two off-road-specific settings: “Trail” and “Sand”.

Visually, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 gets the AMG specific radiator grille with 15 vertical strips. The front bumper gets larger air intakes and chrome trim. Chrome trim and new exhaust pipe tips finish the rear end. An optional AMG Night Package includes heat-insulating, dark tinted windows as well as front splitter, trim elements in the front apron and the outer air inlets, mirror covers, window frames, roof railing, diffuser and tailpipe trim finished in black.

Inside, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 gets red accents which contrast the Artico and Dynamic black leather. The seats are AMG-specific and the trim gets a brushed aluminium look. AMG carbon trim is available. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 retains its third-row seating option too!

Elsewhere, most things are the same as the standard GLE. The infotainment system is an AMG specificities version of the MBUX system. The instrument cluster and the multimedia display combine as one unit and have all of the features you could possibly need in a modern SUV.

Cost and availability are yet to be announced. We will catch up with the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 at the Geneva show next week!